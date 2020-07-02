Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Gap Down to $22.66

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $22.66. Office Depot shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 2,907,517 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODP. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Office Depot alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.31.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Office Depot Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Office Depot by 66.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Office Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Office Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.