OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:OFX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.30

OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:OFX)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.30. OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 228,753 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.33. The stock has a market cap of $323.35 million and a PE ratio of 15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. OFX Group Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

OFX Group Limited provides online international payments and foreign exchange services for consumer and business clients in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers its services under the brand names of OFX, UKForex, CanadianForex, USForex, NZForex, Tranzfers, and ClearFX. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016.

