Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Up to $10.96

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.96. Olin shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 2,060,800 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Olin by 16.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Olin by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 112,461 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

