OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMVKY. UBS Group lowered OMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. OMV has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

