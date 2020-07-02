Orora (ASX:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.47. Orora shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 4,612,555 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$2.46 and its 200-day moving average is A$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.29%. This is a positive change from Orora’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Orora’s dividend payout ratio is 109.24%.

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

