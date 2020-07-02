Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.79. 370,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

