Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.54, but opened at $30.07. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Overstock.com shares last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 4,967,157 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OSTK. ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Robert Jacob Shapiro purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 73,525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 3.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

