Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.26. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 5,565,291 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.90 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $647.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,935,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 436,781 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,950 shares in the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

