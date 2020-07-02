Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEB. BTIG Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,249,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.