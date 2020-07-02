PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,286. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The company had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $21,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,099,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 818,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 758,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 655,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,435,000 after acquiring an additional 616,207 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

