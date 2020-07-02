Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $23.28

Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $23.28. Pinterest shares last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 15,591,200 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,041,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 671,935 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,687 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.0% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 78.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

