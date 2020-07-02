Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.33

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as low as $11.22. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 86,700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

