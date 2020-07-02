Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.33

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as low as $11.22. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 86,700 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
