PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 5% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $455,705.02 and $832,684.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,127.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.27 or 0.02424316 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00681523 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

