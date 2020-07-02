PlayChip (PLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,680.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $1,680.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayChip has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.00 or 0.04844489 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002438 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PLA is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

