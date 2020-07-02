Populous (PPT) Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Populous has a market capitalization of $16.53 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003394 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, DragonEX, Kucoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01706100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Livecoin, Bithumb, OKEx, DragonEX, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

