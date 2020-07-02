Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Potash America Inc (OTCMKTS:PTAM)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Potash America shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 71,250 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM)

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

Comments


