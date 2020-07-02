Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.65

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $9.38. Princess Private Equity shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 38,445 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 million and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a €0.15 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Princess Private Equity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

