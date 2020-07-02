ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.08

ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and traded as low as $16.70. ProShares Short Basic Materials shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Short Basic Materials stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) by 455.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.27% of ProShares Short Basic Materials worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Short Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting stocks in order to gain inverse exposure to the Index.

