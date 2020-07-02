ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $7.29. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 84,106,896 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 308.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,368.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

