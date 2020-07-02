ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $11.56. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 32,079,200 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,154.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

