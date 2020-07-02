ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Shares Gap Down to $18.86

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $18.86. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 2,881,400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 91.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

