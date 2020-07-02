ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.37. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 9,800,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 769.1% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 710,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 628,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

