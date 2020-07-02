ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.37. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 9,800,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 769.1% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 710,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 628,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit