ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $19.15

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $19.15. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 14,954,200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

