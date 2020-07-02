ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Receives $21.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

PROS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,168. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. ProSight Global has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $214.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million.

In related news, insider Frank Papalia purchased 4,000 shares of ProSight Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,539.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Carlsen purchased 10,000 shares of ProSight Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,266 shares of company stock valued at $196,787.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ProSight Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,277,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProSight Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ProSight Global by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 569,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 128,026 shares during the last quarter.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

