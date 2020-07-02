RealTract Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, RealTract has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $564.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.01693941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00109613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

