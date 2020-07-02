ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $141.46

ReNeuron Group Plc (LON:RENE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.46 and traded as high as $145.00. ReNeuron Group shares last traded at $144.00, with a volume of 73,844 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

About ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE)

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

