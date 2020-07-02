Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will announce sales of $572.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rev Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.20 million to $595.40 million. Rev Group reported sales of $617.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 217,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,533. The company has a market capitalization of $386.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rev Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rev Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rev Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rev Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

