Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group raised Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.97.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

