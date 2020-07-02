Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives $11.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sabre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 184,227 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Sabre by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 65,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 245,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 60,349 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 228,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 21,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 264,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,710. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

