SelfSell Market Cap Reaches $40,396.61 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $40,396.61 and approximately $4,168.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026072 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

