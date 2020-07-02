Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Receives $5.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

SVRGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Seven Generations Energy from $3.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock remained flat at $$2.23 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $7.20.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

