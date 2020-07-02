Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Receives GBX 646.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 584.67 ($7.20).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 487 ($5.99) to GBX 418 ($5.14) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Shaftesbury to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 764 ($9.40) to GBX 525 ($6.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 598 ($7.36) to GBX 580 ($7.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of SHB traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 537.50 ($6.61). 267,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 573.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 734.40. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 478.40 ($5.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 992.50 ($12.21).

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 8.20 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that Shaftesbury will post 1997.9999688 EPS for the current year.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

