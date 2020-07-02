SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.65

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and traded as low as $28.41. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 39,188 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHECY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, research analysts expect that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.