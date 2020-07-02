ShipChain (SHIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $332,863.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $332,863.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShipChain has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.00 or 0.04844489 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002438 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.