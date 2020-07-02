Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.47. 79,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $412.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

