Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and traded as high as $89.00. Shoe Zone shares last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 10,138 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Shoe Zone in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $43.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.65.

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (4.10) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Zone PLC will post 1640.0000078 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

