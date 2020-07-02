Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Snap posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,479,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,632,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $24.90.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 55,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $1,167,809.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,423,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,191,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,698,244.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,287,609 shares of company stock worth $154,195,151 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 73.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

