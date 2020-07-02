Spectrum Trading 12.9% Higher This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $13,461.07 and $5,225.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00452599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000716 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003406 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

