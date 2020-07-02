Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Stanley Gibbons Group PLC (LON:SGI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.50. Stanley Gibbons Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 226,529 shares.

The company has a market cap of $11.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.74.

About Stanley Gibbons Group (LON:SGI)

The Stanley Gibbons Group plc is engaged in trading in collectibles; dealing in antiques and works of art, auctioneering; the development and operation of collectible Websites, philatelic publishing, mail order, retailing, and the manufacture of philatelic accessories. The Company’s segments include Investments, Philatelic, Publishing and Coins & Medals.

