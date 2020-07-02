Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Status has a market cap of $76.36 million and $14.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, GOPAX and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01706100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Status

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

