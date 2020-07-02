Stratis 1-Day Volume Hits $2.53 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate and Bithumb. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $44.79 million and $2.53 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008021 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000463 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000651 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00040217 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,861,146 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Upbit, Bittylicious, Coinrail, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Binance, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Livecoin and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

