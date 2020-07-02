StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, STEX and CryptoBridge. StrongHands has a total market cap of $653,394.70 and $293.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,943,665,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,530,470,696 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Graviex, Coindeal, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, STEX, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

