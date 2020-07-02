Swarm Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Swarm has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. Swarm has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,246.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.01697044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00168810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00109525 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

