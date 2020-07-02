Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $415,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 759,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,413,287.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,268 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

