Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $415,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 759,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,413,287.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,268 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 333.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit