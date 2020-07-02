Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $41,205.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,665.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Tuchen sold 1,471 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $52,176.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 604,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,439,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $113,884. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Talend by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 763.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,101. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.92 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 93.14% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

