Tellor Price Reaches $7.98 on Top Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Tellor has a market cap of $10.53 million and $1.05 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be bought for $7.98 or 0.00087091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.42 or 0.01707773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00170406 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00052940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00110122 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tellor’s total supply is 1,413,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,320,439 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

