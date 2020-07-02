Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $166.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,111.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.37 or 0.02418703 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00679015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000630 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

