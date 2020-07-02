Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theratechnologies’ earnings. Theratechnologies posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theratechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Theratechnologies.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%.

THTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 82,969 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THTX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 48,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theratechnologies (THTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.