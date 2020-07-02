TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) Receives GBX 217.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 240.33 ($2.96).

Several research firms have issued reports on TIFS. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 179 ($2.20) to GBX 206 ($2.54) in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 315 ($3.88) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 185.20 ($2.28). 158,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,273. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 117.80 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 282 ($3.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $941.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 183.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

