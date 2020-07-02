Tidex Token (TDX) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $19,513.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01706100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00170069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

